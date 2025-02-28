WATCH: Mazda CX-70 vs. Honda Pilot vs. Subaru Ascent vs. VW Atlas Have An AWD Drag Race In The Snow

Usually, Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, waits for inclement weather to disappear and for dry tarmac to perform his races. However, he has prepared yet another "Slip 'N Grip Race" on this occasion, thanks to the harsh Canadian winter setting. Fans of his channel know that Sam has access to the tarmac of the No. 6 RCAF Dunnville Museum's airstrip in Dunnville, Ontario, to perform his races. That means it's a controlled environment – but not a prepped surface like you would find at the local quarter-mile dragstrip. However, that also means that he can use the setting even when the weather isn't fair. So, after the last time it snowed heavily, we saw a trio of executive sedans trying to handle both ice and snow in his new "Slip 'N Grip Race" series of tests; now it's time for mid-size family-oriented crossover SUVs to prove their all-wheel drive chops.







