We knew Mazda was working on expanding its product lineup – the new CX-50 debuted earlier this week – though we didn’t also expect to see the CX-60. Mazda probably didn’t either, but it appears the automaker couldn’t keep the new model hidden during a recent photo shoot when a passerby caught two new Mazda models on video. The white one has a visible front license plate that denotes it is the CX-60, though the red Mazda is obscured from view.







