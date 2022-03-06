WATCH: McLaren 570S Goes Airborne In Million Dollar Wreck With A Lamborghini

Several videos have emerged online of a three-car accident near Atlanta on May 31, reportedly during the Gumball 3000 rally. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the crash. The accident saw a blue McLaren 570S crash into the rear of a Lamborghini Aventador SV that was attempting to go from the leftmost lane into the middle lane on a street in Atlantic Station, Georgia, just outside Atlanta Unfortunately for the McLaren’s driver, who was seemingly trying to accelerate into the middle lane to get alongside the Lamborghini, that’s not where things ended. The force of the initial accident was such that it launched the 570S off the ground and into a BMW i8 that was in the rightmost











