WATCH: McLaren 570S Split In Half In Deadly Collision With Toyota Corolla

A black McLaren 570S was destroyed in a devastating crash Monday afternoon in Dallas, Texas. The mid-engined supercar collided with a Toyota Corolla before hitting a tree, splitting in half and scattering debris across the road. The collision claimed the lives of 29-year-old Cristobal Flores Espino and 31-year-old Robert Leroy Rocha, the driver and passenger of the McLaren.

Police report that the collision happened just after 3 p.m. in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. While authorities have yet to disclose the cause of the accident or the sequence of events leading to the collision between the Toyota and McLaren, it’s clear the impact was catastrophic for the vehicles involved.











