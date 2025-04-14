WATCH: McMurtry Spéirling Devastates Top Gear Lap Record Even Beating A F1 Car

The McMurtry Spéirling Pure is unlike any other car on the planet. And, as it turns out, it can also go around the Top Gear Test Track unlike any other, too, setting a new outright lap record with ease. While the British EV looks a little funky, there’s no questioning its performance credentials. Top Gear managed to get its hands on the Spéirling Pure, and it knew it was going to be fast. However, it wasn’t clear if it would be able to topple the Renault R24 Formula 1 car that lapped the circuit in 59.0 seconds back in 2004. Not only did the McMurtry topple that record, but it absolutely destroyed it. The EV needed just 55.9 seconds to complete a lap.









Read Article