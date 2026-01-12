WATCH: Mechanic Warns Automakers Are Voiding Warranties For Idling Too Long

A California mechanic’s warning about warranty practices prompted fleet owners and business operators to take a good look at their vehicle maintenance records.

G & M Automotive (@gandmautomotivehd), an auto repair shop in Hesperia, California, posted a TikTok claiming that Ford is using engine idle hours to void warranties on commercial vehicles, even when they haven’t reached their mileage limits.

The video, which has been viewed more than 5,300 times since it was posted, shows the mechanic sitting at his desk explaining how manufacturers allegedly calculate "equivalent miles" based on idle time to deny warranty coverage.