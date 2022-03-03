WATCH: Meet Joe Rogan's 850HP 1969 Camaro Restomod

In November last year, Roadster Shop completed work on a custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro for comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan. It has now released a video that gives us a comprehensive tour of the car and as far as restomod Camaro’s come, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that is more impressive than this.



Rogan’s Camaro is a classic SS variant and was originally painted black with white racing stripes. It also had a 427-cubic inch V8 but after Roadster Shop was done with it, the car now shares very little in common with its former self. Speaking about the car, the shop says that Rogan wanted the car to retain its classic 1969 Camaro looks without being over-the-top. The visual alterations started at the front end where a new bumper and chin spoiler were hand-fabricated. There is also a one-off carbon fiber hood and a set of large monoblock HRE wheels finished in matte black.







