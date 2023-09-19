WATCH! Men CARJACK And ASSAULT Owner Of Aston Martin In Connecticut. IN, His GARAGE!

Agent001 submitted on 9/19/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:56:12 AM
Views : 542 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Really crazy times Spies. BE CAREFUL out there![News] Man carjacked inside garage for his Aston Martin in Westport Westport, CT.— Happened yesterday at Bayberry Lane. The suspects assaulted and forcibly removed the victim from the blue Aston Martin. pic.twitter.com/vdh1i6kLjy— PPV-TAHOE - News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) September 18, 2023
[News] Man carjacked inside garage for his Aston Martin in Westport Westport, CT.— Happened yesterday at Bayberry Lane. The suspects assaulted and forcibly removed the victim from the blue Aston Martin. pic.twitter.com/vdh1i6kLjy— PPV-TAHOE - News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) September 18, 2023
[News] Man carjacked inside garage for his Aston Martin in Westport Westport, CT.— Happened yesterday at Bayberry Lane. The suspects assaulted and forcibly removed the victim from the blue Aston Martin. pic.twitter.com/vdh1i6kLjy
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news