WATCH: Mercedes-AMG And will.i.am Tease One Off Sports Car To Benefit Inner City School Engineering Programs

Mercedes-AMG is set to reveal a new sports car created in collaboration with will.i.am, a founding member of the Black Eyed Peas.

The firm says that the project will facilitate “inner city school engineering programs”, and the car will be revealed in full on 5 May.



Mercedes has released a video and two images to tease the bespoke creation, which will be far more extravagant than any current AMG model. The car’s long-bonnet profile is reminiscent of the AMG GT, with a smooth, tapering roofline. The details are less conventional, however - the sports car-like concept looks to adopt the bluff front end design from the brand’s G-Class SUV.