WATCH: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Vs Audi RS7 Performance Vs BMW M8 Competition - Which Is Fastest?

The Audi RS7 performance, BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe, and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door coupe aren't your typical grocery-shopping cars. This is great, because shopping is the last thing on our list today, unless you have over $170k ready for one of these models. Racing these V8s down the quarter-mile at full throttle should be a sight to behold.

Let's start with the 2022-unveiled Audi RS7 performance, the most ferocious and powerful version of the nameplate. The performance version wasn't just improved under the hood but also went through a bit of a makeover regarding the front lower grille, side scoops, side sills, and the matte gray rear diffuser.











