WATCH: Mercedes-AMG One Caught Tearing Up The Green Hell - Listen To That SOUND!

Just a few weeks ago, our spy photographers spotted the Mercedes-AMG One having a field day at the Nurburgring. There was just one problem, though – those were just still images and we would love to see the hypercar lap Green Hell in its latest development. Looks like our prayers have been answered as the very same AMG One prototype is the subject of this spy video from CarSpyMedia on YouTube (embedded above). That was pretty made obvious by the license plates from the spy photos below and the one seen above.





Read Article