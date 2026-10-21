WATCH: Mercedes Benz Performs A High Speed T-Bone Crash To Test Real-World Scenarios

Mercedes-Benz AG crashed a hybrid CLA Shooting Brake into the driver's side of an electric CLA Sedan to demonstrate how safe the new compact models are in a real-world crash scenario. The high-voltage battery of the EV survived just fine, the hybrid shut down its fuel system as intended, and most importantly, both safety cells preserved their occupant space.

According to the Stuttgart-based automaker, every crash test dummy stayed below the relevant injury assessment limits. While a frontal crash gives Mercedes engineers the length of the nose and its crumple zones to work with, a side impact brings the impact much closer to the people inside the vehicle.













