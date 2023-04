A Mercedes-Benz dealership that charged a driver of an electric car for an oil change has insisted it was all an 'innocent mistake'.

The EV's owner, Matty, took his two-year-old Mercedes-Benz EQA-250 to the 3 Point Motors dealership in Epping, Melbourne for a full service on April 11.

While he had expected the service to be pricey, he hadn't anticipated being charged $445 for an 'engine oil and filter change'