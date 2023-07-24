WATCH: Mercedes Dealer Issues EQE Service Loaner To Car Owner Only To Have It Catch Fire In His Garage

A Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan caught fire and burned to a crisp inside a Florida homeowner's garage last week, severely damaging the building. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Sedan was in the garage when it caught fire on July 19. According to Jennifer Ruotolo, the EV was a loaner from Mercedes-Benz while her own car was getting serviced. She told News4Jax that the luxury electric sedan wasn't even charging when it burst into flames – she doesn't own a home charging unit. "It was parked in the garage, about 22 hours and then it caught fire. I was at work. About 8:30 and my husband heard a hiss and a pop, and he went into the garage full of smoke. It engulfed in flames and exploded," the Nocatee, Florida resident said.







