WATCH: Mercedes Dealer Issues EQE Service Loaner To Car Owner Only To Have It Catch Fire In His Garage

Agent009 submitted on 7/24/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:50 AM

Views : 398 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan caught fire and burned to a crisp inside a Florida homeowner's garage last week, severely damaging the building.
 
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Sedan was in the garage when it caught fire on July 19. According to Jennifer Ruotolo, the EV was a loaner from Mercedes-Benz while her own car was getting serviced. She told News4Jax that the luxury electric sedan wasn't even charging when it burst into flames – she doesn't own a home charging unit.
 
"It was parked in the garage, about 22 hours and then it caught fire. I was at work. About 8:30 and my husband heard a hiss and a pop, and he went into the garage full of smoke. It engulfed in flames and exploded," the Nocatee, Florida resident said.




Read Article


WATCH: Mercedes Dealer Issues EQE Service Loaner To Car Owner Only To Have It Catch Fire In His Garage

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)