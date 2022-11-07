WATCH! Mercedes Driver CAUGHT SWAPPING NOZZLES At California Pump To Get Unsuspecting Driver To Pay His Gas Tab!

A man driving a Mercedes was caught shamelessly swapping nozzles at a California gas station with another unsuspected driver parked on the opposite side who ended up paying for his fuel. 
Surveillance footage from an AMPM gas station in Roseville, captured the moment on Sunday evening.
'Please remember that at any gas station your hose nozzle will always be on the same side as the holster the hose will never cross over the pump,' wrote assistant manager Chirstopher Torcher on social media. 'Please be safe out there.'







