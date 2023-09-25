WATCH: Mercedes EQS SUV Looks Sloppy In Latest Moose Test

Electric vehicles, especially those that offer a decent amount of range, are undeniably heavy. Big batteries add a lot of weight, and that doesn’t bode too well for handling, as the suspension components and tires need to work a lot harder compared to a light vehicle.

Case in point: the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in its 480 trim has a dual-motor setup that’s good for a combined 536 horsepower, as well as a 108.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables an EPA-estimated range of 285 miles, but – at the same time – weighs a hefty 6,228 pounds, which, as you’ll see in the video embedded above, limits the SUV’s ability to tackle high-speed direction changes, even with the help of electronic safety systems.







