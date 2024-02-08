WATCH: Mercedes EV Fire In Apartment Building Garage Sends 21 People To The Hospital

A Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan exploded in the parking lot of a South Korean apartment complex, causing a big fire. The toxic fumes sent 21 people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while 70 other vehicles were damaged.

The incident took place in the city of Incheon in South Korea and was caught in CCTV footage from the underground parking. The fully electric sedan can be seen emitting white smoke while parked and not charging – most likely coming from the floor-mounted battery. A few seconds later, the EQE erupts into flames, with the fire later spreading to nearby vehicles.







