WATCH: Mercedes Goes Hunting For The Mustang GTD With 2027 AMG GT Black Series

Snapped in motion by Carspotter Jeroen and uploaded on YouTube, the video embedded at the bottom of the page is a little over two and a half minutes long, and puts the spotlight on this crazy machine that you will see coming from a mile away. And even if your eyes are closed, you will open them upon hearing it, because that V8 engine certainly sounds the part, especially under heavy throttle abuse. But what exactly is this model? Well, it is none other than the Concept AMG GT Track Sport, a ride that pretty much serves as the foundation stone for the future GT Black Series and the next-generation GT3 racer. This is a dual-track development that will give birth to what the company calls “the most radical Black Series ever,” and while normally we would call that marketing mumbo jumbo, we tend to believe them, and you will too, once you see and hear this beastly ride.









Read Article