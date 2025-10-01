WATCH: Mercedes Makes A Video About How Their Data Collection Makes Your Day Easier

The automotive landscape is ever-evolving, but one element remains constant: marketing. And the use of Hollywood star power in vehicular promotion is, itself, a tale as old as time. But we can’t help but notice a certain shift in the way cars are being presented to us. Take this new short film from Mercedes-Benz as an example.
 
Titled “In Her Shoes,” it follows Antonio (de) Banderas as he spends a day in his real life daughter Stella’s Mercedes E-Class, learning a wealth of new information about his own flesh and blood that he somehow never knew before—from her car.



 


