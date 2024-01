Mercedes goes all Sigfried and Roy with their cool CES intro that showcases the all electric G-glass (which will flop) and its tank-turn feature.



Great launch idea and a fun way to show it off. Too bad after the first wave or two sells, the market will decline just like all the other legacy auto EVs.



We hope we're wrong on our calls, but we never are. So....









Mercedes unveiled their new electric G-Wagon at CES and showed off some “tank turns” on the Vegas Strip. ?? pic.twitter.com/2PDfukcIRu — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) January 12, 2024