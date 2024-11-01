WATCH: Mercedes Tells You To Not Do What They Just Did In Vegas

Three Mercedes EQG prototypes put on quite a show on Las Vegas Boulevard, in front of Planet Hollywood, not far from the Bellagio Hotel. The three of them were in the city to participate in this year's Consumer Electronics Show.



If you want everyone talking about it, you have to do it where everyone can see it. And Las Vegas Boulevard sounds like the perfect place to get people talking about it.



Mercedes must have thought the same thing when it took three EQGs to the main boulevard of Vegas, stopped traffic in front of Planet Hollywood, and filmed the off-roaders doing the spectacular tank turn in the middle of the street. The EGQ is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 at the Convention Center in Las Vegas.



This happened???? https://t.co/uM5eU971nF pic.twitter.com/v3oXIWDnSM — Lei ??ing?? (@leixing77) January 10, 2024





