WATCH: Mercedes Will Take Legal Responsibility For Accidents Caused By It's Level 3 Autonomous Systems

When drivers of Mercedes vehicles equipped with Drive Pilot turn on the company’s advanced driver assistance system, they are no longer legally reliable for the car’s operation. If the car crashes, Mercedes will take responsibility.

That’s a distinction that the German automaker hopes will help it gain an advantage in the realm of autonomous mobility. The field has been notable for its controversies but with that, the manufacturer is hoping to start rolling its system out in a number of countries and in several U.S. states.

“By the end of last year, we were the first [automaker] to get international certification for a Level 3 system,” Gregor Kugelmann, Drive Pilot senior development manager, recently told Road & Track. “We’re aiming to get that for California and Nevada by the end of this year, and we’re checking a lot of other states as well.”



