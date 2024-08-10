WATCH: Meta Founder Mark Zuckerberg Butchers A Porsche Cayenne GT By Turning It Into A Minivan

In a break from his usual hobbies of data mining and dismantling human privacy, Mark Zuckerberg has apparently found time to dabble in car customization. The Meta CEO, with a dash of Silicon Valley hubris, teamed up with West Coast Customs to create a bespoke Porsche Cayenne GT minivan for his wife, Priscilla Chan.

One would think the standard Porsche Cayenne offers enough interior space to satisfy most buyers. However, Zuckerberg believes Priscilla could use a bit more room for various activities while benefiting from the practicality of a sliding door.