WATCH: Miami Flood Turns Supercars Into U Boats

There is never a shortage of wild behavior in Miami, Florida and plenty of viral videos have surfaced after flooding due to tropical storm Alex to prove that. Miami Dade County is perpetually underwater during named storms and hurricanes but the residents don't seem to be bothered by catastrophic events.

Case in point, several videos popped up of a black Corvette C8 driving through flooded streets in what appeared to be above the door beltline. The Corvette C8 famously survived the flood being that the mid-engine supercar has most of its vital gear aft of the driver.

But oh no, the madness didn't stop there because multiple videos of Floridians doing Florida things in vehicles were uploaded...and the banks want to know what you're doing with their cars!