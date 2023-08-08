WATCH: Miami High Speed Chase Ends With Lamborghini Urus Crashing Into Semi Truck

People get up to all sorts of things in rented performance cars. While some are happy just to cruise around, drinking in the admiring glances, others decide to attempt land speed records or get mixed in high speed chases with the police that land them in prison and the car in the wrecker’s yard.

The latter is what happened to a gray Lamborghini Urus that was hired from a Miami rental agency this week. The chase began in southwest Miami-Dade where the unnamed driver was wanted for assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to WSVN.





