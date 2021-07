Dramatic video captured the moment a hero cop pulled an unconscious man from a burning car on a busy Michigan interstate.

The video begins from the vantage point of Harper Woods Police Officer Luke Pauley, whose body camera showed him responding to the scene of a rollover crash on I-94 at Moross Road in Detroit last Sunday.

Pauley - the first officer on the scene - can be heard yelling into the radio as he puts his gloves on while running towards the car that's engulfed in flames.