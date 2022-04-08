WATCH: Michigan Police Led To Stash Of Stolen Vehicles By Thieves

When it comes to dumb car thieves, the USA is currently tied in first place with South Africa. Earlier this year, a car thief fell asleep in the vehicle he was trying to rob in Durban, South Africa. Now America has hit back hard with an alleged car thief that led a police helicopter to a stash house where several other stolen cars were being hidden. Michigan police recovered four stolen vehicles, including a Mustang Shelby GT500 and a Ford F-150 Raptor. While it hasn't been confirmed, these stolen vehicles are likely connected to the theft of several F-150s in mid-July and another boost in which the miscreants got away with more than $1 million worth of Raptors.







