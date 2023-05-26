WATCH: Mob Destroys Toyota MR2 That Drove Through Street Take Over

One of the biggest ongoing problems in car culture is street takeovers. If you haven't heard of them by now, the idea is pretty simple: groups of enthusiasts gather together to block off streets and intersections so vehicles can race, do donuts, and have general car-related hijinx à la The Fast and The Furious style. Sounds fun for those involved, in theory, but these unsanctioned events have are a real problem for cities. Recently, a takeover in Tolland, Connecticut, made news after an unsuspecting couple drove through it in their Toyota MR2 Spyder. And before you ask—no, they didn't partake in the event or get impounded. Instead, their car was destroyed by spectators. This is just horrible to witness. Angry mob damage a woman's car for interfering with their "street takeover" pic.twitter.com/iD2SL8qM37 — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 23, 2023



Read Article