WATCH: Modded Telsa Model 3 Performance Becomes The Precision Nurburgring Track Car You Always Wanted

We should start by saying there's a bit of language in the video so be aware if you're at work or around children. With that said, Misha Charoudin is no stranger to the Nürburgring. Hn fact, he says he lives there. He's also not a stranger to fast, track-ready cars. This is because Charoudin has been working in the auto biz for 15 years. Currently, he's the Digital Content Coordinator at Rimac.

One of Charoudin's most popular videos this year featured a Tesla Model 3 Performance at the 'Ring. However, he'll be the first to say that despite its power and control, its brakes and suspension aren't fit for the track. Perhaps the Model 3 Track Package would help? Charoudin took it to another level by driving a Model 3 with upgraded rims, tires, and brakes. More importantly, the car sits very low to the ground due to a modified suspension.

