WATCH: Modded Telsa Model 3 Performance Becomes The Precision Nurburgring Track Car You Always Wanted

Agent009 submitted on 9/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:57:32 AM

2 user comments | Views : 980 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We should start by saying there's a bit of language in the video  so be aware if you're at work or around children.

With that said, Misha Charoudin is no stranger to the Nürburgring. Hn fact, he says he lives there. He's also not a stranger to fast, track-ready cars. This is because Charoudin has been working in the auto biz for 15 years. Currently, he's the Digital Content Coordinator at Rimac.

One of Charoudin's most popular videos this year featured a Tesla Model 3 Performance at the 'Ring. However, he'll be the first to say that despite its power and control, its brakes and suspension aren't fit for the track. Perhaps the Model 3 Track Package would help? Charoudin took it to another level by driving a Model 3 with upgraded rims, tires, and brakes. More importantly, the car sits very low to the ground due to a modified suspension.
 



Read Article


WATCH: Modded Telsa Model 3 Performance Becomes The Precision Nurburgring Track Car You Always Wanted

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

scenicbyway12

What was the time?

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 1:19:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

A Porsche GT3 RS is the track car I always wanted.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/16/2020 2:23:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]