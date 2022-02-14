WATCH: Model S Plaid Totaled After Road Rage Attack

A Tesla Model S Plaid driver was on the highway in Texas driving his brand-new electric car when he says a pickup truck driver started trying to block him. The Tesla owner, whose name is Deshawn, claims he didn't do anything to upset the pickup truck driver, so he had no clue what was the reason for what appeared to be a road rage attack. As we always point out in these cases, we never know the whole story or what may have led up to the road rage incident. All we have to go on is the story from one of the drivers. However, if you watch the video, you'll see that the pickup truck driver is clearly driving erratically and making very poor and dangerous choices. No matter what happened prior to the footage, the truck driver shouldn't be weaving and chasing the Tesla.







