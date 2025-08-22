WATCH: Monterey Car Week Event Tarnished By Huge Illegal Street Takeover

Car Week is never a boring affair, but residents of Monterey and Seaside don’t always love the influx of visitors. As the week came to a close, an In-N-Out and a Home Depot saw events cross the line. What started out as a gathering of cool cars ended with illegal takeover activities and police vowing to be better prepared in 2026. “I’ve never seen it like that before. It was crazy,” said Seaside local Shyla Lucas, who saw the chaos spill down her street. Police eventually moved in, barricading roads around 11 p.m. to contain the takeover, but the scale of the crowd was unlike anything in the area in the past.



