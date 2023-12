A little more time and a whole lot of details later we find that Cybertruck that got stranded in the woods, did so after a software failure. Adding insult to injury it was rescued by an ICE Ford F-150.



All of this with a current price of $120,000 makes us wonder if the Cybertruck was ever meant to be a real truck or a marketing gimmick.



For those of you who missed the Cybertruck-on-a-snowy-hill drama ??



There’s more to the story. pic.twitter.com/LmeWNW13OJ — The Cybertruck Guy (@cybrtrkguy) December 12, 2023