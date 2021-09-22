WATCH: More Than 25 States And Countries Have Bans Going Into Effect On Gasoline Powered Cars

Electric cars have surged in popularity over the past decade. Thanks to early efforts by Tesla, GM, and Nissan, battery costs have fallen while electric range has increased. In fact, the earliest versions of Tesla's Model S boasted a range of around 200 miles. Today, the Model S can travel over 400 miles. 

The transition to electric vehicles is critical for tackling greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution goals in the future (and today). In fact, the transportation sector alone is accountable for 30% of emissions in the United States. If any country is serious about decreasing emissions and pollution, EVs need to be part of the plan.




