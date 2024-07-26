WATCH: Moronic Car Salesman Almost Loses His Digits Trying The Frunk Finger Test

Question: how many times have you intentionally slammed your own fingers closing the trunk of your car? I’d wager the answer is “never,” except maybe if you were a member of the Jackass crew and I just missed that episode. So why do people keep putting their flesh on the line to find out if the automatically closing frunks of new electric trucks can detect fingers and back off without doing any harm? By the looks of it, the viral trend that began with the admittedly sharp Tesla Cybertruck is gaining more traction with the arrival of more EV pickups, such as the Chevrolet Silverado EV.



