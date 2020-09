Drinking and driving is stupid, but so is drinking and letting your car do the driving for you . .. as these morons demonstrate. .. as these morons demonstrate. This video shows them flying down the highway while utilizing Tesla Autopilot ... with nobody in the driver's seat. As they sing and travel at apparent speeds of 60 mph with nobody behind the wheel, cans of various types of alcoholic beverages -- White Claw, Truly, Four Loko, Natty Light Seltzer -- all over the car and in the hands of some passengers.







