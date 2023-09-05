WATCH: "Mostly Peaceful" Oakland Street Takeover Leads To Several Car Burnings

The Oakland Police Department is investigating an illegal sideshow that occurred Friday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., several reports were made to Oakland police regarding illegal sideshow activity in the 1000 block of Oak Street. Upon arriving, officers observed dozens of vehicles and people engaging in illegal sideshow activity.

Video shared with KRON4 shows a car fully engulfed in flames on the corner of 10th Street and Oak Street. Another car approached the flaming vehicle multiple times and rammed into it as onlookers filmed the incident on their phones. Later, the video shows a second car on fire in the same area.





