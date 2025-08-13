WATCH: Mother And Son Arrested Trying To Flee The Country After Deadly Street Race

A routine flight from Miami took an unexpected turn when police boarded the plane on July 17 and escorted a Staten Island mother and her son into custody. Authorities claim the pair was attempting to flee the country after the son’s alleged role in a deadly street race on New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway. Both now face serious charges, along with two others connected to the incident.
 
Police say 20-year-old Alvi Limani was driving a BMW X3 on June 29, racing a BMW M5 southbound near mile marker 130. Evidently, Limani’s driving skill leaves a lot to be desired because investigators say that he hit two other vehicles before rolling the X3 several times. In the process, two passengers were ejected, including 20-year-old Albion Hysenaj, who died at the scene.


@jhongb85 Secuencia completa de cómo viví este momento y me doy cuenta que al llegar a New York veo toda esta policía , al salir del avión los estaban esperando , por lo visto estaban en busca y captura tras correr carrera ilegal y matar a una persona , su madre estaba intentando sacarlo del país pero como se ve no fue posible #newyorkcity #airport #detencion #eeuu???? ? sonido original - jhongb85




 


