WATCH: Mother Nature Caught Taking Out Her Anger On A Tesla Model 3 With A Hail Storm

Here is a story of a Tesla Model 3, which unluckily encountered a massive hailstorm in Alberta, Canada, and was completely destroyed.It happened on August 1, 2022 when Russ Osborne was driving his Model 3 northbound on the Queen Elizabeth II highway South of Red Deer. He, and over 70 other vehicles, were caught by a massive hailstorm without any shelter in sight.

During the storm, which lasted about ten minutes, the car "was beaten by massive hail, some as big as tennis balls and grapefruits, denting the body everywhere" - he explained in the video description.











