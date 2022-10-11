WATCH: Motorcyclist Collides With Deer Going Over 50 MPH

Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash. The video was uploaded on YouTube by MassRider. He was driving a 2014 Yamaha FJR 1300 on the 469-mile-long Blue Ridge Parkway as part of a bike trip. During a long curve, a deer appeared running out of the woods to cross the road, leaving no room for the driver to react.







