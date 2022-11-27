WATCH! Motorcyclist Minding Their Own Business Is At The WRONG PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME!

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen.
The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Authorities said the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and collided with a motorcycle and a truck.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear if anyone in the truck was injured.
