WATCH! Motorcyclist Minding Their Own Business Is At The WRONG PLACE AT THE WRONG TIME!

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen.

The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and collided with a motorcycle and a truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It is unclear if anyone in the truck was injured.





