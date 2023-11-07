WATCH: Mustang Does What It Does Best In Drag Race With Corvette

It was supposed to be a chilled head-to-head battle with a previous-gen Chevrolet Corvette for this Ford Mustang, but shortly after setting off, the muscle car lost traction and started heading towards the right side wall. The driver managed to save it for a precious moment, but the vehicle then turned left and violently hit the wall on the opposite side a few seconds later. In the video shared online by supercar.fails a few days ago, which was shot at an undisclosed location, presumably at a drag strip somewhere in the United States, you can see the entire face of the Mustang losing the battle with the side barrier. Fortunately, since the Blue Oval's pony car wasn't traveling at dizzying speeds when it decided to stay true to its crash-prone nature, the driver wasn't hurt. Unless the accident rendered it useless, the vehicle would need a lot of TLC to return to its original shine.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercar Fails (@supercar.fails)



Read Article