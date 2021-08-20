WATCH: Mustang Driver Loses Control Hits Crossover And Runs For It

The driver of a Ford Mustang has been caught on camera crashing into a Kia SUV in the U.S. and fleeing the scene.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon after crowds started to gather near Meadowood Drive in Delaware prior to a large car gathering that night.

Footage posted on Reddit shows the driver of the Mustang making a left turn at an intersection and kicking out the tail of the muscle car. However, just like so many other Mustang owners, the driver fails to control the powerslide and ends up spinning around 180 degrees, hopping over the median and crashing into the front of a black Kia Sorento.