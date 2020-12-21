WATCH: Mustang Mach-E Brings The Griswold's Into The New Age For Christmas

We've learned a lot of things about the Ford Mustang Mach-E when we got our hands on one. Primary of those would be that the crossover EV offers more than just its Mustang badge, but we'll save the specifics and let you go through our First Drive Review.

What we didn't know is that the new Blue Oval nameplate can reunite a popular family on an electri-vacation. Yes, that's the main theme of Ford's latest ad featuring the Griswold Family from the '80s hit movie National Lampoon's Vacation.



