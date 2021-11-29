WATCH: Mustang Mach-E Owner Sells After Only 9 Months And 22,000 Miles. Find Out Why?

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a great EV, with many reviewers placing it second overall in its category, second only to the Tesla Model Y. Most reviewers and owners are happy with the Mach-E’s looks, ride quality, handling, driving range, and braking performance, among other things.

So why would a Mustang Mach-E owner want to sell it after just nine months of ownership and 22,000 miles (35,410 km)? Enter Ryan from The Kilowatts, who bought a Mustang Mach-E AWD Premium Extended Range in February 2021. He used it as a personal vehicle, shared it on Turo, and even ran in Charge Across America with it.



