WATCH: Mustang Owner Does What They Do Best - Crashes His Car At The Garage

When behind the wheel, you probably want to make sure that all doors are shut before reversing or moving forwards. That didn’t happen in the case of a Mustang driver, who smashed the door on a garage wall causing some serious damage. Video footage of the incident was uploaded on Instagram by blogger @roc_nyc. It shows a silver pre-facelift sixth-gen Ford Mustang reversing at low speed through a fairly large door. This may sound like an easy task, but the driver had left the door open and probably didn’t notice while looking back in a quest to navigate the vehicle.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roque A Ortiz (@roc_nyc)



Read Article