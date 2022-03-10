WATCH: Mustang Owner Lives Up To Reputation After Taking Out A Classic C10 Pickup In Crash

Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community. Video of the original incident was first posted on TikTok back on the same day it occurred, July 7. In it, we can see the person behind the camera completely ignoring the Mustang until they hear screeching tires.











Read Article