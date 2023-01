Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but two pony cars line up for a street race, and one of them crashes. When the Mustang comes to a stop, it says, “Hey, that’s my job!”

That’s because the surprising, and yet still somehow predictable result of a street race that was shared to Facebook by IAmTaiBoogie, is that the Chevy was the one that crashed in a video that sees a fourth-generation Mustang lining up against a sixth-generation Camaro on a public road.