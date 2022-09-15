WATCH: My Pleasure - Chick-Fil-A Worker Takes Down Car Jacker Saving Woman And Baby

A brave young employee at a Florida Chick-Fil-A prevented a car-jacking Wednesday afternoon after tackling a man who had snatched car keys from a woman with a baby, police said.

The fast-food chain worker leapt into action when he heard the woman screaming out for help in the Fort Walton Beach restaurant’s parking lot, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office said 43-year-old William Branch ran up to the woman as she was taking her infant out of her car in the parking lot on Beal Parkway.

