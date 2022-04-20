WATCH: Mysterious Nissan Z Model Spied Testing - Could It Be The New Nismo?

After its unveiling last August, the first Nissan Zs are just about ready to hit dealerships. But now, a new video has surfaced that could hint at a NISMO model of the sports car in development. The vague video is just three seconds long, but there’s a decent amount to be seen. For starters, the car sports carbon fiber front fenders as well as a carbon fiber hood. Moving to the back, the rear decklid is adorned with a decent size wing. The car also appears to have new wheels and wider, stickier tires, and it looks as though it could be lowered. Finally, while not definite, it also seems that the exhaust could be new, as hinted by the white treatment around the passenger side exhaust tip and the more significant bend in the pipes.







