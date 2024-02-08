WATCH: Mystery High Performance Lexus Caught Testing At Fuji Speedway

It's been two and a half years since Toyota took the Tokyo Auto Salon by storm with its hugely promising GR GT3 Concept. As a refresher, that will evolve into a successor to the Lexus RC F GT3 scheduled to go racing in 2026. A new spy video shows what appears to be its street-legal counterpart, which will use a Lexus badge instead. Caught testing in Japan at the Toyota-owned Fuji Speedway, the mysterious high-performance coupe doesn't look as aggressive as the GR GT3. The most noticeable difference between the two is the omission of a huge rear wing. We're also not seeing the side exhaust of the race car while the front splitter isn't sticking out as much.



???!? pic.twitter.com/0LRAbvIXBh — ?? ?? (@taba_tokyo) July 24, 2024





Read Article